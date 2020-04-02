Hello, my travel mongers. How are you all holding up?
Itching to travel?! I know I am… so I was thinking, how about we go on another virtual tour? This time let’s travel all the way to the Middle East: Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Having been there, I’m often asked, “So, how was it?” And I find myself stumped for words, simply because it is so OVER THE TOP in the most positive way. However, when it comes down to it, it’s like Las Vegas had a baby with no casinos and better models for buildings. In other words, one MUST see it to believe it, and once you're there, it feels like you walked into a mirage.
To begin, Dubai is an ultra-modern and safe city. The architecture is beyond phenomenal - as long as you are respectful, all is FABULOUS. I strongly suggest you hire a guide for the day and have them bring you around in style. After all you are in Dubai. So here: enjoy your virtual tour.
Next up is the SPLENDOUR of Abu Dhabi - again, there's so much to see so my best advice is start with those luxurious beaches and the most exclusive (over the top) hotels properties of the world. There are also unforgettable adventures to embark on. Look here and there. Isn't it incredible?
Here are some other musts - click through and see everything Dubai has to offer:
- Museums
- Crossing the infamous Dubai Creek
- F1 Racing
- Camel trekking
- Ferrari World and the Formula Rossa, the fastest roller coaster in the world!
- Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world
- Indoor skiing with penguin petting
