Yes, my devoted travel mongers, I’m back with more virtual tours and this week I will share with you my Vietnam adventures.
Talk about being and feeling out of this world! It was my first time in Asia and gosh, did I feel the displacement... but in a good way! I just LOVED it there (even though it felt out of this world).
Once in Hanoi (Vietnam) I immediately felt culture shocked. To continue the tale of my journey, below is the link of my virtual tour of the wonderful spots that I got to visit. As you can imagine, this country is just a WANDERLUST!
The journey between the city of Ho Chi Minh, with the temples and landscapes, and Hanoi’s Old Quarter, the city center, is not only charming, but we also explored the wonderful markets and took in a water puppet show (yes, it’s a thing there). We then went on a relaxing cruise in Ha long Bay, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site and Hom King Lake. We had a healthy, wonderful lunch, explored some more rural areas, cruised the lush Red River, and explored the infamous beauty of the grottos and natural tunnels.
In a nutshell, Vietnam is truly an intoxicating chaos of wonderfulness. It's truly a special journey you can design, with offbeat experiences you can take on your own or through booked tours. Either way, there is so much to be discovered, so go and immerse yourselves in this wonder. I know I will definitely be BACK!
Here's a great tour to go on.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.