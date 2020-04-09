What can I say about the natural breathtaking beauty of these islands? It makes New Zealand very appealing for us visitors. How about we take another virtual tour in this part of the world?
Let’s begin with those mountains – GOOD GOD Mother Nature knows how to do SPECTUACULAR, BREATHTAKING views here. It's those views, with pristine turquoise glacier-fed waters and sandy beaches, and you are suddenly gob-smacked with gorgeousness! See it for yourself here and here.
Did you know that the seasons are opposite from North America? This does have its own appeal. Yes, it is true that the trip is long because it's at the other end of the world way down under, however I promise you it is well worth the 24-hour(ish) travel time. TRUST ME - it’s uber-EPIC and well worth the jetlag!
Let’s continue our virtual journey with Queenstown, which is just as magical and exactly as one would imagine it.
Then there is the other hotspot: Auckland, another must-see spot!
Once you arrive in New Zealand, you will quickly learn and understand the respect New Zealanders (better known as “Kiwis”) have for their land. They are fierce fighters for their eco-system and it’s impressive!
Question: Do you enjoy wine? Well, there are quite an array of vineyards to choose from in New Zealand, and here are a few suggestions of lovely tours that explore the wine regions.
Now, let’s change it up and go for some adventures via the heli-ride so we can discover some more of the spectacular landscapes.
Or maybe you want to try your luck on digging for gold? They simply drop you off in the wonderful wilderness and you search over the waters as your gold digging adventure begins.
How about bungee jumping?! Yes, I did it. Where, you ask? Well, none other than where it all started: at the Kawarau Bridge 43 meters high.
Once back to "terra firma" you must go visit the infamous Hobbiton in Rotorua. This is where they filmed the movies Lord of the Rings,and they turned this site into an official visitor's attraction for fans and tourists to see all year long. Even if you are not a fan it is a must-visit!
Well, as they say in New Zealand: “Ka kite ano” or good bye for now, my travel mongers. See you next week for the next virtual adventure…
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.