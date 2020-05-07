As promised, let's continue to share my 28-day adventures in Japan...
Let’s begin with The Japanese National Theatre ---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1_k3uXyasE
Surrounded by lovely sprawling manicured parks and gardens, it is a little oasis with a soothing wood architecture. We saw the very first Chinese and Korean folk performances to ever take place in the theatre! It was electric and took you to another world.
Sakura Hotel Nippori ---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwDUlO-1sXo
It was hostel-like yet quiet, with exceptional services: a 24-hour restaurant, breakfast available for a very reasonable price and conveniently located for getting to and from airports.
Kenroku-en Garden & Kanazawa Castle Park ---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioLgTRgDW4s
We arrive in the evening at Kanazawa Castle Park; what a calm and peaceful place. In the morning we headed to the gardens. WOW, Daniela, the peacefulness and special-ness there was sublime. It was wintertime so there wasn’t a very lush garden and did not experience its pinnacles of beauty, however it is still a special and magical place in its landscaping and horticultural techniques, especially in the sculpting and protection of the trees. "Zen" is how I’d describe it.
Confectionary Moulding Museum ---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsSJdJx3c5A
This museum is devoted to confectionary wooden moulds in Kanazawa that blew my mind. It also had a wonderful tea room and a sweets shop. I must say, Daniela, that it was one of my favourite things during the trip. I got lost in the intricate and beautiful moulds for sweets being made in Kanazawa for more than 400 years. Sweets are usually divided into two classes: soft and hard (crunchy) sweets. These sweets pair so well with the bitterness of matcha; it’s a real experience. We walked through the flower and willow areas, historic geisha and samurai areas, and one can only imagine what it was like.
Shirakawa-go ---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4gTyZXmTBs
This is a Unesco heritage site and it really was special. Walking through the historic village and seeing the amazing architecture of the “Japanese Alps” was really spectacular and it looked like an idyllic world. We didn't make it to the silkworm production museum. Besides seeing the unique houses and feeling this nostalgia of agrarian life, we ate at a lovely restaurant on a hill that served regional fish, beef and bear! It also had a view that was phenomenal, and it was so cozy and low-key.
We then moved from Kanazawa to Kyoto and this was when we started to get into the groove and really feel in Japan what a wonder this country is. You could spend months, years, in Kyoto and still have beauty, hidden gardens, temples, and eateries to discover. In the next few weeks on my blog, I will mention and outline temples, shrines and other wonderful discoveries there. You see, Daniela, there are SO MANY in Kyoto and each one is memorable.
Okay, that is all I will share for now… until next week, your travel mongers...
Mélissa Simard, owner of Round Table Food Tours
