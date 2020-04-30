Daniela, going to Japan has been a dream of mine since I was a child. The first time I tasted Japanese food when I was four years-old is still a memory that I cherish. Later, my Dad would host a Japanese exchange student that I got quite close to and got to share her lovely care packages that came in the mail with delicious shelf stable food and lovely gifts that would acquaint me with Japanese gift giving culture.
And so, Daniela, my journey begins, keep in mind there is so much to see, do and eat. We wanted to do it all and couldn’t choose, but different constraints nixed some things for us. I still ache at not seeing those things! The first week was just adjusting to the jet-lag and getting somewhat culturally acclimatised. I recommend three weeks or more.
This will take you through some of the amazing things that we ate, did and visited. Enjoy this virtual tour.
Tokyo. I thought it would be overwhelming as New York or Paris. However, just as exciting !! Went in bracing ourselves into the unknown, what a PLEASANT the level of enjoyment. Of our overall experience and especially when we didn’t try to do anything but walk around and explore.
Tsukiji Market --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIGlw9b1JEk
I’m sure there are many markets to go to, and although I know that this is more of a collection of food stands than the true fish market that it used to be, it was very enjoyable to walk around and eat ; oysters, squid, grilling of all types of sea creatures, fish cakes and sashimi stands make this place dreamy. All surrounded with ceiling heaters and tented walls.
Depachika --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE_DDP09MXI
The depachika was also unbelievable seeing rows and rows of food stands in the basement of the malls. The food was often elaborate and the packaging and presentation was on par with the aesthetic of the jewellery and cosmetics section of a department store.
Saryo Tsujiri --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67r3S91YE9k
The best dessert we had was Saryo Tsujiri. Fully worth the money, the desserts and tea were next level. I feel like describing them doesn’t do justice. I had a type of matcha and chestnut parfait that included a variety of textures and was not too sweet. I also had a cold matcha with sugar in the bottom and matcha ice cubes that became a slush and you could mix in the sugar to the desired sweetness.
Suzukien Asakusa --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ssp7aTHtq_U
I know it’s another dessert place. It’s THE matcha ice cream place and really the best I’ve ever had. There were seven grades of matcha plus other flavours like hojicha (roasted tea), strawberry and black sesame and others. It was out of this world. I had a high from eating this ice cream. Matcha on this level really does something to your whole being I have to say.
Ginza 6 --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7BMGAau_28
This place was a gem recommended by a wonderful woman named Shiho. She owns Cha Do Raku, a Japanese Tea House in Montreal, also a good place to wet your appetite for a trip to Japan. This is fancy pants department store, very modern and art centred.
Hope you and your travel monger readers enjoyed the first part of Japan’s virtual foodie tour...
Stay tuned next week for more wonderful Japanese discoveries...
Mélissa Simard, owner of Round Table Food Tours
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.