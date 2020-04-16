I LOVE Istanbul. It is a city in Turkey that straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait. Yes, you are reading correctly: between both continents (bet you had no idea).
In the “Old City” of Istanbul the cultural influences are felt everywhere due to the many numerous empires that once ruled there. Oh my God, if one starts "digging" in the history (pun totally intended) you can truly get lost in it!!! And it is a FASCINATING one!!
I invite you to join me on another virtual tour this time in Istanbul, Turkey!!
Let’s start with the district of Sultanahmet - for centuries, the open-air, Roman-era Hippodrome structures were the site of chariot races. Also, the iconic Hagia Sophia features a great dome and Christian mosaics. I’m telling you: you feel the history. I mean, there is so much to see it almost never ends. Wherever you start with your tours you become engulfed in its breathlessly endless culture. When I was there, I kept thinking, OMG, I can’t keep up with all this wonder! There are many must-see places, and one of them is the Suleymaniye Mosque, a marvel to visit as it is often referred to as the iconic Blue Mosque. Another MUST-do is renting a boat/yacht to view the infamous Bosphorus Bridge, which is a delight to see in the evenings. You can then go explore the Archaeological Museums and Topkapi Palace, a historic Ottoman-era palace with such incredible history. As you visit these spectacularly iconic spots you will then realize how complex the Turkish history is with the rest of Europe. Wow, to live in that era would have been sublime!
Okay, let’s continue this virtual tour to another must: the GRAND BAZAAR. It is overwhelmingly amazing. You can easily get lost there, and you'll find everything authentic, exotic and unique. When you go, be prepared with money and your negotiation skills. You will be charmed by it all.
I hope you enjoyed this one-of-a-kind destination, my travel mongers! See you next week!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.