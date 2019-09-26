The Grand Château Hotel Group is embarking on major projects for its Sheraton Laval hotel for the next two years.
The three words that best describe these renovations: INSPIRE, ENGAGE and ATTRACT.
This determines what the thread of the work will be in a much-wanted desire to reposition itself as a hotel of the community and anticipating the trends of the coming years.
The group basically will return to its core values of the industry; in other words, they are open to the world and its exchanges. All the ergonomics of the hotel has been redesigned both inside and out by the architectural firm Provencher Roy and the interior design firm Massarelli Design. We are talking from the reception to the administrative offices, through all the banquet halls and, of course, the rooms.
Let's not forget the infamous convention centre that will see an expansion of over 10,000 square feet! WOWZERS! Included are large windows and a modernization of its multimedia tools like WiFi systems, lighting, soundproofing and robotic walls, as well as the overall sound system.
This reorganization will allow nearly 70 space configuration possibilities, responding to a wide range of requests and accommodating from two to 1,800 people.
The maximization of these spaces and the mix of usages will not only allow the development of a collaborative workspace, but also the creation of a market of local products and culinary achievements.
The Sheraton Laval is getting a much-wanted new look while keeping the expertise of the dream-team, whose motto has always included customer satisfaction.
This investment of $13 million will provide a living and event experience that is in tune with the new needs of customers and the community, while embodying the latest trends in design, architecture and amenities.
About the Grand Château Hotel Group
The GHGC owns and administers two renowned hotels in the Laval region and a prestigious golf course for more than 25 years. Leaders in this region, hotels operate in an innovative business environment under development and have more than 500 employees.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
