Daniela Caputo's Destinations: The best apps for travel

When it comes to travel, did you notice that travellers are relying more and more on their smartphones? Not only is it a source of information gathering, but it is used for bookings and logistical planning too.
And as you may or may not have noticed, there are tons to help build one’s trip, from last-minute hotel bookings to last-minute flight changes. I remember handy bulky guidebooks and dictionaries that simply provided you with local experiences and suggestions, and NOW whatever your interests or needs are, there’s an app for that! The app is to make your next adventure go as smoothly as possible — all with the touch of a button.
Next question is: What are the "best" apps for our planning trips? Well, let me share with you a few:
TripIt organizer: All of your itineraries and documents are in one place – even before you’ve even arrived at your destination. In other words, all the reservations are automatically sent to TripIt, which will give you a reading of all your travel info: flights/tickets/hotel/airbnb/ confirmations, flight itineraries/car rental /ferry ticket and directions in this easy place.
Google Trips: This app offers customized tours, guides, maps, shows, restaurants and/or other cultural wants that happen to be close to where you are staying. It basically gathers all the travel information from your Gmail account. It even stores it offline, so you’ll have access to it with or without Wi-Fi. AWESOME!!!!
Roadtrippers: Perfect for that EPIC dream trip you finally get to do. This not only plans out your route, but it also lets you book hotels along the way. How GREAT is this? And yes, it is FREE. You want off-the-beaten-path kind of stuff? Well, it will help you with that.
Packing Pro: Yup, it guides you on what to pack by checklist and category. You need to "tell" the app about your trip: day/night stays, where you’re going with the weather, and any other relevant information. It’ll even tell you if you need vaccinations/Visas or your passport needs to be renewed.
Skiplagged: When you're ready to book flights and hotels, use this app to find the best rates and deals. This app offers clear and concise searches and is so user-friendly that even the most NON-techie can figure it out.
That is all for now my travel mongers…
Please stay tuned next week for more suggestions on travel apps.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
