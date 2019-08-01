Daniela Caputo's Destinations: The best apps for travel - Part 3

So, the last two weeks I shared with you travel apps that I discovered during my travel adventures. Here is the third instalment I will share and it will be the last one - only because it truly ever ends. It is indeed constantly evolving.
Pocket Earth - On the road, it can be a challenge to figure out where you are, where to go, how to get from point ‘B to F’ without omitting some pretty cool obscure spots, etc. With Pocket Earth, they’ve made it simple with lots of details and it is worldwide. Just download it first and then let it guide you to your adventures.
Local Eats - This is one of the best apps to find places to eat just by selecting the city you are in. And folks: there are NO chain restaurants on this app. Search by the top lists, price, area, or food style. By the way, there is NO advertising from the eaters - it is simply the Local Eats' employees that recommend them.
Uber/Lyft - These are THE most popular ride-sharing apps out there. Simply put: it’s a convenient way find your way to or from the airports, and it's an easy and inexpensive way to go from point to point. Just enter your pickup and drop-off location and select your ride option. You get "matched" with a driver who will meet you at your location and, voila, off you go!
Priority Pass - This allows you access to more than a thousand lounges worldwide plus it provides discounted meal vouchers at certain airport restaurants. The app is user-friendly - go to the home page, enter the city and/or airport. Then, with a simple click of a button, Priority Pass will compile lounges or restaurants that you have access to.
WhatsApp - BEST invention since sliced bread !!!! This app is utilized widely in Europe, not to be mistaken everywhere else in the world too, but somehow Europeans LOVE LOVE it! One can do much with this: call, video chat, send messages or images, record voice memos and files, etc. To boot, you can download WhatsApp on your Windows or Mac computer too...
Ok so I’m alllllll APPED out!!
Like I mentioned, the are TONS TONS more out there… I encourage you all to explore and use the ones that are useful to you (please feel free to share them with me!).
Travel safe and travel hard. Just travel my Travel Mongers!!!
