When I went to Switzerland, I was privileged to visit three out of four regions: St. Moritz in the Grisons with the Romantch, Andermatt/Interlaken with the Swiss German, and Lausanne with the French. Unfortunately, we were not able to visit the Italian part of Switzerland due to time constraints.
Geography: Switzerland is comprised of glorious mountain (the Alps) and landscapes along the country. It has five countries surrounding it: Austria and Liechtenstein to the east, France to the west, Italy to the south, and Germany to the north. So, as you can see, Switzerland is approximately 220km from north–south and about 350km east–west. The majority of the Swiss population lives on the rolling hills and plains of the plateau.
Languages: As I’ve mentioned above, it is also divided by language: German (64%), French (20%), Italian (7%) and Romansh (0.5%). In Berne (the capital), they mostly speak German, west of the capital city they speak French, and in the south of Ticino they mostly speak Italian. Romansh is a dialect derived from the Latin language and is spoken in several regions in the canton of Graubünden.
The experience: What an amazing time we had. Our direct overnight flight landed in the morning and our adventure began! We had a great breakfast and visit at the boutique hotel Atlantis by Giardino (so many celebrities have stayed here over the years). Then we took a bus to Badrutt’s Palace in St Moritz and enjoyed a walk around the village, with an aperitif in their wine cellar and dinner at the Chesa Veglia where the food seemed to have no end! YUMMO!!! BTW, the history at this hotel is so cool! We explored for two days and we were off to our next destination: Interlaken.
I will leave it there, my travel mongers. More next week…
Meanwhile here are some photos and the link for more information.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
