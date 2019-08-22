Per my previous last two blogs we covered half of this country... now I will share with you the remaining two days we spent exploring the infamous city of Lausanne... and OHHH my, what a place!
Let’s begin with a few key facts about Lausanne:
It’s a lively university city on the shore of Lake Geneva and is part of French-speaking Switzerland, with a medieval centre, exceptional cultural sites, shopping, and close proximity to nature.
It is the unique Olympic Capital, and YES folks, this is where it all gets DONE: here you'll find the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee and over 60 international associations and multinationals. Impressive!
Swiss quality in the heart of Europe: Here you will also discover political stability, economic dynamism, multiculturalism, renowned efficiency, and a sense of hospitality - all this in a stunning setting with breathtaking views of Lake Geneva and the Alps.
An education/research hub: This part of Switzerland is known for its renowned schools and universities: life sciences, micro/nanotechnology, information and communication technology, power and environmental technology, agribusiness technology, etc. The city has four beacons of excellence: education and research, sport, culture and sustainable development.
There is a wide range of activities and excursions, all close to renowned natural areas and typical mountain resorts (Lavaux Unesco vineyards, the Alps, and so on), which includes themed visits in various fields (watches, chocolate, cheese, wine). Transportation is super easy and it’s free - in Lausanne a transport card for every guest staying in a hotel is the norm.
We stayed at the posh THE BEAU-RIVAGE PALACE, and goodness gracious WOW - it's the ultimate place to stay and indulge on every level.
That is all for now my travel mongers...
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.