As I mentioned to you in last week’s post, we where privileged to visit the three out of four regions.
Our second stop took us from the city of St Moritz on the Glacier Express train - it was a five-hour ride, and comfortable is an understatement. Once we arrived in Andermatt we stopped to visit The Chedi Hotel and they graciously invited us to have lunch. Oooh la la, we all died and went to heaven! The property was gorgeous and modern.
Once all the visits were done and we digested our divine lunch, we then headed to Interlaken via a small bus to the Victoria-Jungfrau GH & Spa. Once again, the views were amazing and the food was "food porn calibre"!
Speaking of food porn – YES, we stopped and had lunch in the town of Gruyère where had the traditional Gruyère cheese fondue including la Raclette... OMG cheese-overload at its finest!
Guess where we went for our dessert!?! Hint: What else is Switzerland infamous for besides cheese?!? Drumrolllllllll please: CHOCOLATE!!!! YES, we indulged in full force, and no shame was felt by anyone… Maison Cailler is a MUST experience.
We then headed to Berne (the capital of Switzerland). Here we went on a walking tour of the city, as there is so much to see, and the history is amazing! First thing: we "met up" with EINSTEIN himself sitting on a bench overlooking his city. Once done, we walked the glorious streets and visited the shops and congress center Kursaal. And, of course, dinner was at the DELISH Giessbach Hotel with an evening boat ride back. It was a beautiful two days in this part of the country…
That is all for now my travel mongers!
Next week we explore GLORIOUS Lausanne.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
