Daniela, you already know by now that my favourite type of trip is on a cruise ship. So let me share another fantastic “Port of Call” that I recently had the opportunity to visit, Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Most cruise lines offering sailings travelling through Greece and the Adriatic Sea are now offering Dubrovnik as a port of call, as well as Split, as this type of tourism is booming in Croatia. We travelled with a group, visiting several ports of call in Greece and our last port of call for this cruise was Dubrovnik.
Dubrovnik, AKA, “The Pearl of the Adriatic”, is located in southern Croatia bordering the Adriatic Sea. It's known for its distinctive Old Town, encircled with massive stone walls completed in the 16th century, and the entire city centre was placed on UNESCO's list of world heritage sights in 1979.
Tour began with a walk from Pile Harbor through the iconic Pile Gate, this imposing stone city gate, built in 1537, features a drawbridge and a Renaissance arch. Pile Gate is just one of many filming locations in Dubrovnik for the popular television series, Game of Thrones. From there we walked to the Dubrovnik Cable Car to hop on the 4 minute ride up to Srd Hill to get the most beautiful views and photos of Old Town Dubrovnik, the Adriatic sea and Island Lokrum. Simply spectacular! We made are way back down to Old Town where our guide took us to Stradun, the main street of Old Town. This limestone-paved pedestrian street is lined with local craft shops, as well as restaurants and bars. We did a quick visit to the Old Pharmacy in the Franciscan Monastery, which is among the oldest pharmacies in Europe dating back to 1317, as well as the Dominican Monastery, which is a museum with numerous exhibits of religious art, paintings and various holy relics.
Retired & enjoying life travelling the world, Dora Paventi
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
