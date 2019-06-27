On our last leg of the Bermuda cruise, our final day was spent exploring Bermuda’s King’s Wharf – Royal Naval Dockyard. This is where most cruise ships dock in Bermuda. The port itself is known as Royal Naval Dockyard, the largest port in the island.
Because of the many tourists’ arrivals, the dockyard has developed a modern tourist complex with many attractions; such as, National Museum of Bermuda, a man-made beach, arts and craft center, restaurants, pubs and a shopping mall. A great deal of activities are also available at the dockyard; including island and boat tours, water sports, as well as golfing and fishing tours. The Royal Naval Dockyard is an historical landmark. It once served as an outpost for the British Royal Navy. The historical structures are still there and very impressive. You can tour most of the area by foot. For those with reduced mobility, you can hop on the free mini train which stops at all the tourist attractions around the dockyard.
We decided to explore the area on foot. First stop was the Victualling Yard. When the British Royal Navy operated out of the dockyard until the mid 1900’s, this was the place where the food and other supplies used to be prepared and packed with salt for taking to the sea by the naval officers. It’s surrounded by high walls to this day and has now become a beautiful and peaceful park. We went to check out the man made beach Snorkel Park.
From there, off we went to the Clock Tower Mall. Another beautiful and well-maintained historical landmark. It was built in 1856 as a warehouse for the Royal Navy and features two 100-foot clock towers. One tells the actual time whereas the other gives the time of high tide. Today it houses a good selection of galleries and shops.
In the end Daniela, there is so much to see and explore, that if you wish to spend all three days in port, at the dockyard, you won’t be disappointed. I loved this place so much that I will most definitely be coming back very soon for another visit.
That’s all for now …
Dora Paventi retired and loving it - follow the adventures https://www.facebook.com/DoraetAlain/
