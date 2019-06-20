While on our Bermuda cruise, since the ship was docked in port for three days, our second day was spent exploring Bermuda’s capital city, Hamilton.
Before heading to the downtown area, our first stop was at Horseshoe Bay Beach, named for its curved shape. This is a popular tourist spot because of its trademark crystal blue waters and pink sand beaches, (more like a pink blush). The rosy shades are a result from a blend of crushed coral, coral and calcium carbonate called red ‘forminifera’. Since the beach was crowded. I decided to take in the other direction. And explored sections of the beach that had spectacular ocean views. Walking along this path, led me to beautiful semi-secluded little coves and beaches, perfect for swimming, sunbathing and taking amazing pictures. After a few hours of R & R, off we went to explore the city center of Hamilton.
It is approximately a 20-minute bus ride from the beach. Once arrived we walked along Church Street, to Bermuda’s City Hall and Arts Center. It is a prominent white building, with an impressive wooden staircase, which led us to the Bermuda National Gallery and Bermuda Society of Arts. This is where Bermuda’s national collections of art are displayed, as well as permanent exhibits including paintings, sculptures, masks and photographs.
From there we visited the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, a great example of Gothic architecture, built in 1844 with limestone and features pointed arches and ribbed vaults. We took a stroll through Queen Elizabeth Park, and entered from Par-la-Ville Road and passed through Bermuda’s oldest limestone moon gate. The park has beautiful lush gardens, sculptures and even a pond with fish. Very relaxing environment. Ended the day on Front Street, the waterfront promenade. Here quaint colonial buildings painted in pinks, yellows and blues overlook the harbour. The street is lined with restaurants, as well as bars. Daniela, it is THE place to shop for high-end fashions, jewellery, souvenirs, and of course the rum.
We took the ferry back to the Royal Naval Dockyard, which was a 30 minutes scenic ride, perfect end to a wonderful day.
Dora Paventi retired and loving it - follow her adventures https://www.facebook.com/DoraetAlain/
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
