#NAMASTE
WOWZERS, what a place it is! New Delhi is the capital of India and has a population of 145,004, where Hindi is the spoken language (however, no worries, my travel mongers, they speak English too). It was a wonderful and SPIRITUAL experience to say the least!!!
The richness of culture in New Delhi is omnipresent. Believe it or not, it is a cosmopolitan city due to the diverse presence of the vast Indian cultures. There are many festivals to celebrate their culture and religions, with many diverse performances of musicians and dancers from all over their wonderful country. New Delhi is home to several historical sites and museums - there are exhibitions of Indian art and artefacts constantly.
The India Gate, built in 1931, was inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. It is the national monument of India commemorating their brave solders.
The Rajpath, which was built similar to the Champs-Élysées in Paris, is the ceremonial boulevard for the Republic of India located in New Delhi. The Rajghat the final resting place of Mahatma Gandhi.
Jantar Mantar consists of astronomy instruments, and the primary purpose of the observatory was to compile astronomical tables that predicted time and movement of the sun, moon and planets.
Buddha Jayanti Park is one of many, many lush and infamous gardens.
Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and construction of this mausoleum took approximately 20 years. However, the work always continues to maintain it.
Confession: I was apprehensive (but excited) when I was getting ready for my trip, not really knowing what to expect and not really having any expectations. Well, I can tell you I was WONDERFULLY SURPRISED and felt SPRITUALLY taken care of. The hospitality and graciousness from the locals was overwhelming. And let us NOT forget the food... YUMMOLISIOUSNESS!!! Yes, one needs to be open to spiciness and new flavours, but it's well worth it.
To say the least, the small portion of India that I discovered was SPECTACULAR. There is much, much, much more to come. I can’t wait to discover more (it still remains on my bucket list).
See you all next week, my travel mongers...
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
