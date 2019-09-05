Third time is a charm (for me, anyways)… Awwwww London, I am soooo in love with you…
Is it the impressive Houses of Parliament? Or the iconic Big Ben clock tower? Or Westminster Abbey? Or was it the lovely river cruise on the infamous Thames River? With that lovely gigantic London Eye? Well, yes, however mostly it is the WONDERFUL vibe of this city. I cannot explain it. I can only share what I feel when I’m there.
London, as we all know, is the capital and the most populous city in England. It was founded by the Romans (yup, those Romans were everywhere!!) and they named it "Londinium." And, as time progressed, it split between Middlesex, Essex, Surrey, Kent, and Hertfordshire, which today makes up Greater London.
This time we stayed at a lovely bed and breakfast just outside of downtown London. The area was called Earl’s Court - OMGOSH how pretty! I felt like we had our own flat - we were walking distance to everywhere as well as the authentic English pubs that are almost on every corner… YUMYUMYUM the fish n' chips and English pie with local beers!!
Boy, can you see and experience the diversity of cultures! There are more than 300, from languages to the culinary experiences. You see it and feel that there are TONS TONS of people on the streets, however, for some inexplicable reason, you do not feel overwhelmed.
As we all know, by now, this city contains four world heritage sites: Tower of London, Kew Gardens, Palace of Westminster, and St. Margaret's Church. The other infamous landmarks include Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus, St. Paul's Cathedral, Tower Bridge, Trafalgar Square, The Shard, Harrods, Selfridge, and so on. London is also home to numerous museums, galleries, libraries, sporting events, and other cultural institutions: British Museum, National Gallery, Natural History Museum, Tate Modern, British Library, and West End theatres. Let’s not forget the popular Underground - this the oldest underground railway network in the world (here we call it the metro/subway).
All I can say is, it was the third time for me and the first for my hubby, and we both JUST LOVED LOVED it. Side note: My husband actually got WOWED (that, my friends, is stating TONS). So, yes, it was SUBLIME and BEAUTIFUL. Yes, it’s a bucket list MUST visit (we are actually thinking to go back!).
Cheerio, my travel mongers, until next week’s adventures...
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.