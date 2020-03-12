For upcoming summer getaways, why not consider La Montérégie?
This multi-destination is tucked away on the South Shore off the island of Montreal.
What to do? Montérégie is the third most visited region in our beloved province of Quebec. The diversity it offers is quite surprising. There is also the historical element, plus scenic delights with tons of apple orchards and vineyards (imagine the gastronomic experiences you can have!?) This was mine summed up in a few words: YUMMO, DELISH and CHEERS!
Montérégie offers quite an array of unforgettable experiences and attractions. For instance, there is the "Garden of Quebec" or what is also known as "Le Circuit de Paysan" and you can also discover the surrounding regions of Haut-Saint-Laurent, Beauharnois-Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Vallee-du-Richelieu, all of which offer stupendous must-see attractions.
One of the interesting ways to discover the apple region is through the Montérégie Cider Route, which has around ten cider houses and is where you can learn more about the production of these products. The quiet, sparkling ciders made with different fruits such as pears, blueberries and raspberries become a delicious cider that can come from Domaine Labranche or the Mistelle. And Apple Brandy from Cidrerie Michel Jodoin is superb too. September is obviously a pivotal month for the vineyards with these harvests.
The Montérégie Wine Route offers tastings of high-quality products, and you can even participate in the grape harvest for a day to see how it’s done at Vignoble Domaine du Fleuve or at Vineyard Les Murmures. Enjoy the beautiful summer and/or fall days on the terraces of the Domaine St-Jacques Vineyard, Cidrerie Coteau Rougemont or Domaine Cartier-Potelle. Keep in mind that at La Montérégie, there are almost 1.5 million apple trees, which represents 60% of Quebec's market share and nearly 50% of revenues related to the apples. WOW, right?
For more information here is the link.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
