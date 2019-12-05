Nafplion is a small seaport town located on the Peloponnesian Peninsula, a geographic region southwest of Athens. At this port of call, the cruise ships do not dock in port. The ship drops anchor a short distance away and small boats, usually the emergency lifeboats on the ship, called tenders, are used to shuttle passengers to terre firma. As previously mentioned, tendering takes place when no pier facilities are available or when the water is too shallow for ships to get close to shore.
Because this town is built on a peninsula, this creates a protected harbor. As we arrived in port, we were amazed by the beauty of the water castle of Bourtzi, a Venetian castle located in the middle of the harbor. This small island fortress once protected the harbor. The views are stunning as well of the medieval Palamidi Castle overlooking the town from the mountain top.
It was a beautiful sunny day, so we decided to take a 15 minute scenic walk along a hillside path, with lush vegetation and small cactus plants, to Arvanitia Beach. This small pebble beach is tucked beside the Akronafplia Fortress, the oldest fortress of the city. Footnote: when going to a beach in Greece, bring water shoes because most of the beaches are not sandy but pebbly.
After swimming and sunbathing, it was time to head to the Syntagma Square, the heart of the old town. A picturesque and lively square with many historical landmarks, museums and welcoming open-air coffee shops, restaurants and bars. Syntagma Square is a meeting point for locals and tourists alike and has been a hub of Nafplion’s social activities.
The square was within walking distance of the port area. So after having our Greek baklava dessert we walked back to the ship ready for our next adventure.
