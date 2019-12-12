Rhodes, is an island in Greece located in the eastern Aegean Sea, and is the largest urban centre on the island. Rhodes is located northeast of Crete and southeast of Athens.
As I’ve mentioned in my previous article, the advantage of taking a cruise vacation is that I can visit several countries or cities in just one week. And I don’t have to worry about transporting my luggage from hotel to hotel.
For this port of call, we did not have any excursions planned. We decided to explore the island on our own and we wanted to spend some time at Elli beach.
Our first destination on our walking tour was the Old Town, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. You feel like you are entering another world when you go through the medieval fortifications of the Old Town at Rhodes. Walking along the cobblestone alleys you can admire ancient, medieval architecture. We made our way to the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights of Rhodes, also known as the Kastello, a medieval castle. We visited the grounds outside the castle. The Gothic architecture truly breathtaking. We took a stroll along the streets lined with beautiful mosques, churches and medieval public buildings. After lunch, we headed to Elli beach.
Elli is the closest beach to Rhodes town and one of the most popular. It was a 20 minute walk from the port. Most of the beaches in Greece are pebbly, so if you’re visiting the area bring a pair of water shoes. We swam in the crystal clear, bleu sea and enjoyed the sunshine for a while before heading back to the ship.
Before entering the secured port area, we took a walk to the nearby Fort of St. Nicholas and Mandraki Harbor, a historical landmark, which dates back to when the city was founded at the end of the 5th Century BC. The Fort is situated at the entrance to the harbor and it is an impressive site. There is a lighthouse atop that guides ships into the harbor. Also, very lovely windmills and the fort offers a great view of the old town.
Another fascinating port of call, rich in history and culture.
