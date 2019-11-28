Daniela, a very popular port of call when island hopping in Greece is by far Santorini. It is one of 220 islands of the Cyclades, located southeast of the mainland in the Aegean Sea. Santorini was devastated by a volcanic eruption in the 16th century BC, forever shaping its rugged landscape. The 2 main towns, Fira and Oia, cling to cliffs above an underwater caldera (crater).
At this port of call, the cruise ships do not dock in port. The ship drops anchor a short distance away and small boats, usually the emergency lifeboats on the ship, called tenders, are used to shuttle passengers to terre firma. Tendering takes place when no pier facilities are available or when the water is too shallow for ships to get close to shore.
For this port of call, the ship arrived at 13h30 and stayed in port until 22h00. Which is quite particular, because usually the hours in port are between 7h00 and 18h00. So since we had to be back on board by 21h30 we were in no rush and were able to witness and capture in video the famous sunset from Fira’s hilltop location. Simply stunning and priceless!
Upon arrival, there are 3 options to access the hilltop of the town of Fira. The easiest is to take the cable car that connects the port to the town in just 3 minutes and has a capacity of transporting 1,200 people per hour. For those of you who are the sporty type, you can climb up the 588 stairs to the town and the third option, the most traditional, is to take a donkey ride up to the top. It takes approximately 35 minutes. Truly an interesting and different experience.
Fira is a vibrant town, with narrow streets packed with shops, bars and restaurants. You can easily spend a few hours just exploring this great town. No visit to Fira is complete without taking the iconic picture of the Greek Catholic church made famous for its three bells, blue dome and stunning views. After spending a few hours in Fira, it was off to the town of Oia.
Oia is a picturesque and romantic town. Our first stop was a visit to a small winery with spectacular views. We enjoyed several wine tastings with appetizers, simply delicious. From there we took a stroll to take another iconic photo of the Greek orthodox church with the 3 blue domes. But just before returning to the ship, we couldn’t resist having a taste of the Greek dessert, baklava.
Daniela, Santorini is truly amazing and, by far, one of my favourite Greek islands.
If you want to see some amazing aerial views of the islands we visited, check out our videos on our Facebook page @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
