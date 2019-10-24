Hey Daniela, here are more adventures to share with your Travel Mongers…
Argostoli, also known as Kefalonia, is the largest of the Ionian group of islands located on the western side of Greece.
For this port of call, we decided to try something new. We hired a private driver as our tour guide. Everything was booked via the internet prior to our arrival, with a precise itinerary and schedule. And we loved it!
Our first visit was at Melissani Lake/Cave; the underground lake was discovered in 1951. A big part of its roof had fallen revealing an amazing sight, the beautiful lake. We walked down to the lake by an underground tunnel. We were able to explore the cave/lake in a small rowboat. This location is a unique natural work of sculpture created by the countless stalactites, and the crystal blue-green colour of the waters was stunning. The water has changing shades of blue when the sun is right overhead at noon. The sunlight hitting the turquoise-blue waters creates a magical illusion and the whole cave suddenly feels lit with blue light. This is truly a unique geological phenomenon and a must see when visiting Argostoli.
Our next stop was Drogarati Cave. It was discovered 300 years ago when a strong earthquake caused a collapse that revealed the cave’s entrance. It opened to the public in 1963. It is close to Melissani Lake and belongs to the same geological region. What an impressive cave with remarkable formations of numerous orange and yellow stalactites and stalagmites created by lime deposits in the water that filters through the bedrock above them creating an amazing sight. The cave is about 60 meters deep and has a constant temperature of 18 degrees. It was also kind of spooky at certain areas in the cave and I’m pretty sure I saw a few bats. A one-of-a-kind experience!
From there, it was off to Myrtos Beach, located northwest of Kefalonia island in the Ionian Sea. This is by far one of the best beaches I’ve been too. It is a picturesque, secluded and undeveloped white-sand beach surrounded by limestone cliffs. If I come back to Argostoli, I will spend more time here, as it is simply amazing.
With little time left in this port of call, our driver dropped us off near the port area at Vallianos Square, where we took advantage of our final half-hour to take a quick stroll around the main square in the town centre. From there, it was only a short walk back to the ship and off to our next destination.
That is all for now Daniela! Should your travel readers want to see amazing aerial views of the islands visited, check out the videos on the Facebook page.
