Located off the far northwest coast of Greece, Corfu lies in the Adriatic Sea, east of Italy and southwest of Albania. The cruise ship port on this island is located within walking distance of the old town of Corfu.
We booked an excursion to Gastouri, a traditional village which lies in the green hills, 10 kilometres south of Corfu town. Our first stop was at the Monastery of Paleokastritsa. Perched high above the beach of Paleokastritsa, this Monastery complex is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. Built on top of a remote hill, the views of the island and the sea are spectacular. This Byzantine Monastery dates back to 1228, however the current complex, the monk’s dormitories, as well as the garden, date from the 18th century. The monastery is home to a small museum and there is even a traditional olive oil press which is functional. The road leading to the monastery passes through a forest of olive trees and cypresses.
From there, our next stop was the Palace of Achilleion. Achilleion is one of the most important monuments of Corfu. Remember the story of Empress Sissi of Austria? This Neoclassical palace was built for Empress Elisabeth at the end of the 19th century by an Italian architect as her summer retreat. It is an impressive building with lovely grounds and beautiful gardens, lovely porches, impressive statues of Greek heroes, philosophers and the nine muses of the Greek mythology. In the garden is a giant bronze statue of the Greek hero Achilles. Inside the architecture is stunning, as well as the works of art on display. The popularity of the Achilleion Palace also comes from the fact that the famous James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only was filmed at this magnificent location.
We made our way back to the old town of Corfu to stroll the historical streets. It is a very charming and romantic place. In 2007 it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Before heading back to the ship, we stopped for a snack at The Liston Promenade, with its large selection of coffee shops and restaurants in the heart of Corfu.
That’s it for now Daniela. Let your travel mongers know that if they want to see some amazing aerial views of the islands we visited, check out our videos on our Facebook page @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
See you next week…
