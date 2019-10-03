Daniela, I recently had the opportunity to travel to the Magdalen Islands on a bus tour. What an amazing trip! It was my first time visiting the archipelago and it exceeded all of my expectations.
The Magdalen Islands are a small archipelago in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence with a land area of 205.53 square kilometres. There are eight major islands that form the archipelago. These islands are located in the province of Quebec, but geographically, they are closer to the Maritime Provinces than to the Quebec mainland.
Our two-day road trip took us across the provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Once we got to PEI we crossed the infamous Confederation Bridge, which is the longest bridge in the world crossing ice-covered water. The bridge is 12.9 km and links New Brunswick to PEI. After driving across most of PEI we finally arrived at Souris, where our bus boarded the CTMA Ferry for the final leg of our road trip, before arriving in Cap-aux-Meules, Magdalen Islands. The ferry crossing takes 5 hours.
Finally, on day 3, we were met our "madelinot," a local guide who was born and raised in Havre-aux-Maison. Off we went to explore: Grosse-Ile, port of la Grande-Entrée and Pointe-aux-loups. We also had the pleasure of visiting the Site d’Autrefois and meeting Claude F. Bourgeous, a former Madelinot fisherman who survived when his fishing boat sank in 1990. We visited the grounds where he recreated a miniature village. From there we were off to visit Holy Trinity Church. Built in 1925, this Anglican church that has a beautiful interior, featuring splendid stained-glass windows.
For some spectacular cliff side views, a visit at the lighthouse at Anse-à-la-Cabane is a must. Built in 1870 it is the oldest lighthouse of the archipelago that is still in service.
After a delicious seafood dinner, we ended the evening with the show, Tante Emma. This incredible woman from Magdalen Islands will tell you about her little paradise through songs and humour.
If you want to see some amazing aerial views of the places we visited, check out our video on our Facebook page.
