Daniela, as you know, since I’m retired, I have the privilege of travelling around the world, either on road trips or on cruise ships. Well, for this series of articles, I would like to share a very special travel experience.
We were off to Venice, Italy to board a ship for a Mediterranean cruise to the Greek Islands. But before embarking on this wonderful cruise, we were taking a three-day roadtrip through Croatia.
Zagreb is divided into two parts: Lower Town and Upper Town. Our tour with our local guide began in Upper Town, at Kaptol Square, where the most prominent landmark and tallest building in Croatia is located, the Zagreb Cathedral. This beautiful, Gothic style cathedral dates back to the 11th Century. Fun fact about the cathedral: the organ is classified among the top ten finest and quality organs in the world with more than 6,000 flue pipes, 78 registers and four manuals. From there it was off to St. Mark Square. In the centre of the square is the iconic 13th Century St. Mark church, famous for its colorful tiled roof, constructed in 1880, and it has the medieval coat of arms of Croatia, Dalmatia and Slavonia (the Tripartite Kingdom) on the left side, and the emblem of Zagreb on the right. We then made our way to visit the shrine at the Stone Gate, the eastern gate to the medieval Gradec Town. According to legend, a great fire in 1731 destroyed every part of the wooden gate except for the painting of the Virgin Mary and Child. People believe that the painting possesses miraculous powers and come regularly to pray, light candles and leave flowers. Square stone slabs are engraved with thanks and praise to the Virgin Mary. Our last stop in upper town was to grab a few snacks at the Dolac market. It is Zagreb’s vibrant and colourful open-air farmers’ market. You can buy anything here from fresh fish, meat, flowers, fruits and vegetables to handcrafted souvenirs.
To end the day, we made our way to Zagreb’s busy city centre, Ban Jelacic Square. This is the heart of Zagreb’s social life and where most people meet up. With its colourful buildings, fountain and the Equestrian Statue of Ban Josip Jelacic, this was truly a great place to conclude our tour in Zagreb.
