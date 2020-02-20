Daniela, another not-to-be-missed attraction when visiting Croatia is by far the Plitvice National Park. After spending the day visiting Zagreb, we made the 2-hour road trip to Plitvička Jezera, a municipality in central Croatia. We arrived late afternoon, we had about 2 hours before sundown. And decided to take a hike to admire the surrounding area, as our hotel was located just next to the National Park, in the middle of the forest. Ended up hiking to the small village of Mukinje. Great unexpected experience.
The next day our most anticipated visit to Plitvice Lakes National Park began. This park is Croatia's most popular tourist attraction and it was granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 1979. And it did not disappoint! Plitvice is the oldest national park in southeast Europe and the largest national park in Croatia. It is best known for its 16 cascading lakes and more than 90 waterfalls. The best way to take in the beautiful surroundings is by walking along the wooden walkways to cross the lakes on the marked paths. The scenery was stunning.
What struck me the most was the deep blue colour of the water. According to our guide, the colour is produced by the water pouring down from the mountains over the limestone rocks, moss and algae. At any given time, the lakes never look the same. The colour ranges from a bright emerald green, to a deep blue, or a faded grey. This continuous colour change is credited to the amount of minerals &/or organisms, as well as the angle of the sun.
Although on a hot and sunny day one might be tempted to cool off in one of the beautiful lakes, swimming is strictly forbidden. Because of the porous rocks. It is important, to protect the fragile ecosystem from excessive human activities. Since the early 2000’s, swimming in the lakes have been banned.
BTW should you plan to visit this park, make sure you are wearing comfortable shoes that are slip resistant.
I invite you to see the amazing aerial views check out our videos on our Facebook page @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
Retired & enjoying life travelling the world, Dora Paventi
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.