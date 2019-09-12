Campobasso is a city and province located in the not-too-southern part of Italy. The capital of the region is Molise, which is located in the high basins of the Biferno River surrounded by Sannio and the Matese mountains. This place is renowned for the craftsmanship of blades (scissors and knives). On the agricultural side, it is also known for the production of pears and scamorza (a type of yummy cheese). The main things to see are the castles - these structures have Guelph Merlons that stand on a commanding point where traces of ancient settlements have been found. Next to one of the castles is the church "Madonna del Monte" (Santa Maria Maggiore) from the 11th century and was rebuilt in the early 1500’s. It is known for a precious wooden statue of the "Incoronata". Then there is what is believed to be the oldest church in Campobasso: "St. George" from before 1000AD.
Ripabottoni is a small municipality in the Province of Campobasso (this is where my husband's family is mainly from) in the region Molise, about 20 kilometres northeast of Campobasso. As of 2017, the population was at 504 in an area of 32 square kmilometres. It borders these municipalities: Bonefro, Campolieto, Casacalenda, Monacilioni, Morrone del Sannio, Provvidenti, Sant'Elia a Pianisi.
Morrone del Sannio is another municipality in the Province of Campobasso (this is where the other side of my husband’s family comes from), and is also located about 20 kilometres northeast of Campobasso. As of 2017, the population was at 586 in an area of 33 square kilometres. It also borders these municipalities: Campolieto, Casacalenda, Castelbottaccio, Castellino del Biferno, Lucito, Lupara, Provvidenti, Ripabottoni.
Not much else to share about these spots - only that it is SPECTACULARLY PICTURESQUE and ZEN. Should you wish to "drop off" the grid for a few days and soak up the mountain air, these are the perfect places to discover, with brand new B&B’s.
Ciao, Ciao, a presto, my Travel Mongers!!!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
