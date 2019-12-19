Aruba known as THE HAPPY ISLAND – and it truly truly is.
I discovered that it’s one of the four countries that form the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which makes them Dutch citizens. Aruba is divided into six regions: Noord, Paradera, San Nicolaas, Santa Cruz, Savaneta, and the capital being Oranjestad. It has a population of approximately 120,000 and everyone speaks at least four languages: Papiamento, Dutch, English, and Spanish (impressive). This island is quite small, with a BIG WONDERFUL PERSONALITY, and measures 32 kilometres long (north-southish) and 10 kilometres wide (east-westish). It is considered part of the ABC islands (Bonaire – Curaçao – Aruba). The climate is SPECTACULAR and stable – no surprises…. It is consistently 30C at any given time all year round, with no threat of hurricane and/or natural disasters (basically outside of hurricane alley).
This is due to its geographic proximity of the equator (with these stats, how can it NOT be a Happy Island?!!).
Much to our surprise, the island has many cacti scattered all over! This leads us to discover not only does it have the beautiful serene beaches (for beach-bumming activities), but it also has a large area of desserts and rough terrain, "hinterland" with features of rolling hills and the infamous NATURAL BRIDGE… it is Mother Nature’s AWESOME creation for outdoor activities: UTV, cycling, hiking, and much, much more. So, as you can see, the main industry is TOURISM. This island offers a variety of experiences for all tastes.
BTW I highly RECOMMEND visiting the following beaches - it is a MUST: Baby Beach, Eagle Beach, Flamingo Island Beach, and Mangel Beach, to name a few.
For more info here is a link.
That is all for this week my TRAVEL MONGERS! Happy Holidays!!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
