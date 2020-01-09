As of mid December 2019, we travellers will be able to claim compensation if our flight was delayed more than three hours or has been cancelled. This is according to the (CAPPR) Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations.
This charter affects major airlines like Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat, and Porter, to name a few. They are required to provide food and drinks also (depending on the circumstances) as well as accommodations if your flight is delayed. Again, hmm. To boot, they MUST also offer parents seats close to their child if they are under 14 years old at no additional cost!
The monetary compensation is varied depending on the reason of the delay. However, if it's because of weather delays, it is not covered. One MUST realize that it is the responsibility of the passengers to file a complaint with their carrier to obtain this compensation too.
Soooo, if you notice the costs of flying have gone up (which I have), it’s because of this situation. Since the airlines only have one source of income, which is us (the travellers), it is only natural that if their costs go up it will be passed on to passengers. GRRRR!
Supposedly, this has been going on in Europe for some time now and all is good.
Honestly, I don’t know how this will all unfold. I will keep you posted if I hear more…
Until next time, my TRAVEL MONGERS!!!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.