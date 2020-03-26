I figure since we cannot leave home, might as well bring my travels to you in the form of virtual reality. What do you think? Want to come?
OK, so imagine this: It’s a beautiful day to visit London! With an average temperature of 6-12° degrees right now, it’ll be cool but sunny, perfect for sightseeing.
How about we start things off at the infamous London Eye!? As you can see, the views are awesome, especially with these beautiful clear skies - you can see far into the city central.
Once we are back on terra firma, let's go on a tour led by our friendly tour guide, Peter, who loves to show us around more infamous London landmarks: Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, Abby Row, the Tube, Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace, Soho,d Chinatown, and Piccadilly Circus. Wasn’t that just lovely and fun?!?
Now, let’s get us some culture by making our way down to the museums (I love the museums of London). A must-see is visiting Headstone Manor where they are offering an exhibition with the Whitefriars Glass. Look through their photos and videos and you'll really feel like you're taking in this exhibition in-person.
By the way, did you know there are also many other incredible collections to discover here? Especially if you are a Royal Family fan.
So now that we have seen the inner workings of this beloved city, how about heading to a park? I highly recommend going to Hyde Park - it is the largest and most famous park in London. It hosted tons of milestone events, so much so that you will find a spot in the park called “Speaker’s Corner” where debates and protests are allowed publicly and openly, as is some entertainment. The park also has memorial statues and is surrounded by lake-like waters. It is named the "Serpentine". Believe it or not, smack dab in the centre of busy London, you can also do some paddle-boating, sit next to beautiful swans, and walk along natures paths.
So, my devoted travel mongers, hope you enjoyed this version of my travel blog… stay tuned for more virtual tours….
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
