Park Jean-Drapeau is excited to invite everyone to come play outside and try out several new and improved activities at the 37th edition of the Fête des neiges de Montréal. It is on the Park's new event playground called Espace 67!! WOW!
Make no mistake: Families are going to be thrilled with the wide range of activities taking place this year! Embracing the best of winter, it is a MUST attend of winter wonder-ness outdoors. Begin by enjoying an attractive array of sports and playful activities, as well as a series of shows and special events, all accompanied by a dazzling team of animators that sweep you up in their winter magic. And let’s not forget the awesome view of Montréal’s skyline from the majestic Ice Boat, plus the exhilaration of speeding downhill: there are 16 tube slides to experience. Or, simply relax and sip some cocoa while watching people skate in a woods-like area alongside the river. It will quickly have you loving the cold and enjoying some truly memorable moments with loved ones.
As you explore the park, make your way to the zone “Faim de Loup”, where you can take a well-deserved rest while indulging in tasty warm comfort foods from an array of food concessions stands on-site. There are all sorts of shows: ice sculpting by Nicolas Godon or the impressive rise of mountains staged by acrobatic artists from Cirque Éloize! You can also warm up by dancing to the energetic beats of many musical artists or at the Boulathèque, with its iced karaoke. Animators will challenge onlookers in the sports zone, where one can play human-scale giant foosball and boot hockey games. The Maneige experience will introduce newbies to skiing and/or snowboarding on a course specially set up at Espace 67. And, to boot, the crew will provide introduction snowshoeing sessions too. I mean, what’s not to like?!
Enjoy my travel mongers!!
Here is the link for more information.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
