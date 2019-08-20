There’s something that you may not have guessed causing friction and slowing your business down. It’s not just workers who are doing it, it’s management, too. As a result, this mystery issue is making everyone’s jobs much more difficult. You guessed right; bad business writing is the culprit.
Business people spend a lot of time reading and writing, from estimates to articles to emails. Since communication is a large part of their job, it’s safe to assume that a sizeable portion of that time gets spent on emails. Badly written emails that are too long, unclear, or poorly organized monopolize their time. In fact, the level of productivity drops altogether when business people have to deal with lousy writing. Find out the four reasons why bad writing is killing your company’s productivity.
Skimping on Revisions
When employees are busy trying to minimize the stack of work on their desks, they ignore the smaller things. Of course, when there’s no emphasis on good writing, then one of those smaller things is writing well. That leads to sending off emails without proofreading, checking facts, or worse yet emailing the wrong person.
Forgoing revisions in writing can cause a lot of issues. Perhaps the biggest one is the domino effect it is guaranteed to have within your company. Even if your employees aren’t bloggers or content creators, revision is essential. Writing should be looked over with a critical eye and deliver on its promises.
Struggling to Decipher Messages
One of the most frustrating things that can happen to you on a busy workday is to receive an email you don’t understand. You might re-read it once, in case it was your mistake for reading too fast. Then, you are likely to read it twice with an arched eyebrow thinking to yourself, “Did I read that right?” Finally, you’ll read it a third time to try to make some sense of the thing, by which point you’ve spent too much time on it already.
If your colleagues are struggling to understand your emails, reports, or briefings, then that’s a serious problem. Writing that is too drawn out or convoluted is detrimental to productivity.
“A poorly written email with several employees cc’d on it can significantly sidetrack workers from essential tasks. Getting them back on track afterward doesn’t happen easily.” — Eugene Irving, Senior HR Manager at Studicus writing service.
A Waste of Time and Money
Bad writing wastes everyone’s time. It’s a waste of time for those reading it and trying to understand and even those writing it. Consider that if the person who wrote something originally had to rewrite it, then that’s already double the work. Had the writing been excellent from the start, those involved would have completed the task long ago. Employees could finish projects, close deals, and so on during the time they spent battling bad writing.
Poorly written work slows both employees and management down. When you take twice as long to respond to emails or read manuals that stunts your productivity. Once your productivity begins to suffer, your billed time will, too. Ergo, a waste of time is a waste of money. Good writing is precious, and when it is lacking, even your clients will notice.
Spreading Inefficiency
In the workplace, the old adage of ‘monkey see, monkey do’ holds a lot of water. After all, why overexert yourself if it’s not necessary or even expected of you? If a handful of workers are doing the bare minimum when it comes to writing, the rest will follow suit. That’s not to say that they have the blame, but merely that accepted behavior can quickly become the norm.
Complacency on behalf of the management can equate acceptance. In essence, continually accepting writing that is below standard effectively lowers the standard. Busy workers will take note and deliver less effective writing to save their energy for other tasks. Furthermore, managers with poor writing habits themselves can confuse employees in thinking that’s the quality of work they are looking for.
Often, depending on the size of your business it just makes sense to outsource major writing projects. There are now numerous writing services that you can outsource your writing to like Best Essay.Education and Grab My Essay, along with Grammarly and Hemingway that can help you with editing your content.
Wrapping things up
Entry-level employees are generally tossed into the deep end when writing is concerned. Even seasoned employees can drown in a sea of flimsy first drafts from managers, sloppy reports, and overly technical manuals. When companies don’t expect a high standard of marketing writing or train workers how to write, there are serious repercussions. Although there are ways to improve your company’s productivity through a determined company culture and practical writing training.
Establishing a culture of impeccable writing needs to happen from the bottom up. Training your employees on how to write correctly will ensure that what ends up on your desk is clear and concise. When workers are writing with value and taking time to revise their work, everyone will spend less time deciphering their messages. As a result, productivity will increase and filter throughout the company. So, be sure to pencil in some time to devote to good writing practices at your company today.
Nicole D.Garrison is a content strategist, writer, and contributor at TrustMyPaper and a number of platforms for marketing specialists. She is a dedicated and experienced author who pays particular attention to quality research. At her free time, Nicole is a passionate runner and a curious beekeeper. Moreover, she runs her own blog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.