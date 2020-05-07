The Business Of Business: Writing a press release that will get press

As a freelancer, I am amazed at how many press releases I receive in a day, and how many of them have no use to me.
And they could.
However, a lot of PR companies send out press releases that are:
a) riddled with mistakes. I mean, blatant spelling errors, even in things like the subject head of the email, in the title, or in quotes. As a stickler of professionalism, these types of releases immediately leave a sour taste in my mouth!
b) incomplete. As a freelancer, when I pitch something to an editor, I need lots of details: contact info, info on what types of interviews are available, dates (if any), and more. Otherwise, I can't propose the story to an outlet.
c) without visuals. Journalists need photos and videos, especially in today's day and age where web users crave that medium. If you have high-resolution images (even if it's just a company logo or a photograph of the head office) organized in a Dropbox that's easy for journalists to access, it's just another plus in our books.
Also, try and have different types of visuals: photos, videos, different file formats and sizes, etc.
d) without background info. Just because you work at a company day in and day out, and know all the details about it, doesn't mean we do, or the world, for that matter. Always include a brief bio of your company so that media outlets know the generalities of what your company does.
e) too long. Press releases that are too long simply won't get read. That's the truth. Outlets can receive hundreds of press releases in any given month, and the long-winded ones will likely get pushed aside simply because of its length. Keep it to a page or less.
Jennifer Cox is a regular columnist and blogger, and writes for daily newspapers as well as national magazines. She's a social media guru, a Suzy Homemaker wannabe, and the mother of a 7-year-old son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.