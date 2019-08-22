The Business Of Business: Me, My Business & I Series: It's time to unplug

It's time to unplug.
Yep, by the time you read this I will be out in this big world of ours, without access to email or work calls. I haven't taken more than one day off since the beginning of the year, and before summer completely disappears and Jack Frost starts nipping at my nose, I need some downtime.
So I'm unplugging. For five whole glorious days in a row. I've given all of my editors at head's up that I will only be available in DIRE emergencies, I'm turning on an auto-reply on my email, and I'm turning my work line to voicemail.
I need to not think. I need to not write. I need to totally detach from work, even if it's just for a few days. Everyone needs to decompress. Every single person needs to take a break from the daily grind to gain a little perspective on what's really important. They say it time and time again: stress is a killer. And this is precisely why we need to learn how to escape it, even if it's just for a little while.
So feel free to leave a comment here about how you unplug, what you think about unplugging, or the like. Just remember: I'm unplugged so I'll reply upon my return!
Jennifer Cox is a regular Suburban columnist and blogger, and writes for daily newspapers as well as national magazines. She's a social media guru, a Suzy Homemaker wannabe, and the mother of a 6-year-old son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.