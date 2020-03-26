The Business Of Business: Home office ideas with EQ3

As we all spend more time at home, many of us are moving workspaces into our homes. EQ3 recently put out a media release with ideas to make the home office more productive and help homeowners rest zones for recharging a little more inviting.
The Trivia Desk is simple and clean looking, giving a space a modern feel. This desk is durable and functional and includes a cord management slot that is perfect for tidying up the work surface.
The Aeron Upgraded Chair was added to the permanent collection at MoMA due to its exquisite design. This chair is the paradigm of ergonomic seating, designed to conform not only to different body shapes but also to movement, with multiple adjustment points for a custom fit, making it perfect for comfort and productivity.
Basin Ceramic Container are simple and functional - perfect for keeping desk supplies organized.
In order to stay productive throughout the day, it is important to have a table lamp that provides the right amount of light. The Opal Table Lamp features a matte glass shade which emits a soft glow – perfect for creating a zen and dynamic home workspace.
The high-quality Olav shag rug is hand knotted in India and is soft and comfortable to touch – the perfect finishing touch for a cozy space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.