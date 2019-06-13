Wet weekend ahead for Montreal

With a ton of outdoor events scheduled this weekend from weddings and garage sales to car shows, I wish I had better news. A series of low pressure systems will impact the southern portion of the province as well as eastern Ontario, with showery weather from late Thursday through Sunday. While the weekend won't be a complete washout, it will be wet at least half the time. We may see less shower activity Sunday, but it will remain cloudy.
Along with the cloud cover and precipitation will come cooler than normal temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 14C (57F) range, with daytime highs around 18C (65F). The normal high for this time of year is 24C (76F).
By Sunday, slightly warmer air will begin to filter into southern regions of Quebec and Ontario. If we manage to see a break or two of sun, the temperature may rise into the lower 20s. More showers are possible Monday before high pressure moves into the region. Sunny, warmer weather is expected for Montreal by next Tuesday as temperatures rise back to normal values.
So far this June, Montreal has received 34mm of rain, keeping the trend of our cool, wet spring going. The normal rainfall for the entire month of June is 87mm in Montreal, so we are on track for another wet month.
