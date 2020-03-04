The biggest weather event in Montreal history to date is the 1998 ice storm. There is no disputing that fact. Montreal has also had the Decarie flood from severe thunderstorms in July 1987 and the March 1993 Superstorm that paralyzed the Eastern Seaboard and dumped over 40cm of snow in Montreal in about 18 hours. But long before those events, 49 years ago today, there was the blizzard of March 1971. With all do respect to December 27, 2012 when we broke the long-standing ‘71 record for the most snow in 24 hours, as far as I am concerned, this still stands as the biggest snowstorm this city has recorded, December 2012 was no March 1971.
The 1971 storm was a beast, a low pressure area that deepened rapidly as it moved from Louisiana to New York State.The snow started at 5pm on March 3rd and did not stop until the early morning hours of March 5th. The blizzard virtually shut down the St. Lawrence Valley, from Cornwall to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River, with tropical storm force winds, hurricane-like low barometric pressure of 970mb in Montreal (the lowest pressure at the center of the storm was 966mb, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane) and over 50cm of snow. The drifts were over six feet high and shut down all major highways across the area, stranding thousands of motorists. Thirty fatalities were reported in Quebec, including 17 in metro Montreal.
Accumulations for the 36-hour storm were impressive, with 47cm in Montreal (including 43cm in 24 hours) and as much as 80cm in other parts of Quebec. The most dangerous aspect of this Atlantic Nor’easter was the ferocity of the winds, which gusted over 120km/h in many parts of the St. Lawrence Valley, including 110km/h at then Dorval Airport. Visibility at the airport was below one kilometre for over 17 hours, including a five-hour period during the daylight hours on March 4th when it was completely nil. It was far worse in open areas off island where travel was impossible. I spent the day in the window of our home on the waterfront in Verdun watching snowmobiles go back and forth in the zero visibility, rescuing motorists and transporting people to area hospitals. Roads were closed, including Highway 401 and 20 and power was out to thousands of Hydro customers for several days. There were even reports of damage to roofs and other infrastructure as a result of the strong winds.
It would take 36 hours for most major roads to be cleared for travel, longer for city streets. Montreal streets were littered with abandoned cars and emergency vehicles, forcing police to respond on foot or by snowmobile. Bus and train service stopped, but the metro continued to run where power was available. The NHL game between the Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks on March 4th had to be postponed making it the first time since 1918 that a Habs game was cancelled. The storm occurred at the end of what is, to this date, the snowiest winter on record in Montreal with 380cm of snow.
In reference to 2012 versus 1971, I remember what long-time CJAD traffic reporter Rick Leckner said on the morning after we broke the 1971 record on December 27, 2012: He noted that the only similarity between 1971 and 2012 was in the quantity of snow, 45cm (2012) in 24 hours versus 43cm (1971). On the morning of March 5, 1971, after the big storm, he took the CJAD 800 helicopter up for a look at the carnage left on Montreal and southern Quebec highways. What he saw was abandoned cars everywhere and one empty lane down the center of most highways, nothing more. There were huge drifts of snow blocking highways all over the city. On the morning after the December 2012 storm, people were travelling to work on black top at 100km/h with no delays to speak of. The 1971 storm stands alone. In an era where we call everything a storm, we have yet to match it. I will let you know if and when we do.
I have blogged before about the ‘71 storm and its impact on me at the young age of five. We had a tremendous spot on the St. Lawrence River in Verdun to watch the weather events of the day unfold. This storm holds for me a strong connection to my late father. He was one of the few who defied the odds and made it to work and back home on March 4, 1971. I sat waiting for him until 7pm in the windowsill. It is the stuff of legends in our family, and many feel the start of my lifelong passion for weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.