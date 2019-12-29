Strong winter storm to impact Ontario and Quebec

Heavy freezing rain and snow will make travel very dangerous on Monday across southwestern Quebec and eastern Ontario.
A complex winter storm will move across the Great Lakes and into Ontario over the next 48 hours. This system will bring a wide mix of precipitation from heavy snow to ice pellets, freezing rain and eventually rain for some locations. The hardest hit regions will be from central Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
An approaching warm front from the southwest will run into slightly colder air trapped at the surface, as was the case on Friday. Freezing rain is forecast to develop this afternoon and this evening along the 401 corridor from Kingston to the Quebec border and north into the Ottawa Valley. Some locations may receive up to 20mm in ice accretion. This amount could easily result in widespread tree damage and power outages.
In Montreal, the forecast is a little more difficult at this time. Southwestern Quebec will be right on the line between freezing rain and heavy snow. At this time, 15 to 25cm of snow is possible late tonight into Monday, along with strong winds out of the northeast, up to 50km/h. A slight shift in the warm front would bring heavy freezing rain or ice pellets (sleet) into Montreal.
At this time, freezing rain warnings are in effect in central and eastern Ontario. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are posted for northern New York and Vermont. Montreal remains under a special weather statement, but warnings will likely be issued for some regions of Quebec by later this afternoon.
All travel in southwest Quebec and southern Ontario should be avoided overnight and Monday if at all possible. The precipitation will changeover to light snow across all regions on New Years Eve. Temperatures will remain mild into the first week of the new year, with the arctic air trapped over northern Canada. Daytime highs will continue well above normal, from -1C to 2C through the end of the upcoming week. Overnight lows will range from -5C to 0C during the period. Colder air will arrive by the second week of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.