Wind Warning in effect for the St. Lawrence Valley through 2:00 am Tuesday.
Deepening low pressure over Michigan early Monday morning, will lift into central Quebec later today. A warm front is currently moving across the region, accompanied by gusty southeast winds and steady rainfall. Close to 5mm of rain has fallen on Ile Perrot already, with another 15 to 20mm expected before the rain tapers off this afternoon. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible as well. Temperatures will be mild today, reaching 15C (59F).
STRONG-DAMAGING WINDS
A cold front attached to the low will sweep across southern Quebec this afternoon. Behind the front, winds will increase rapidly out of the southwest. The winds will gust between 60 and 90km/h, with isolated gusts along the water reaching 100km/h. Winds this strong are capable of minor damage, including trees and power lines. The wind should begin to diminish below warning threshold in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will drop behind the front, down to 1C (33F) by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be windy and unseasonably chilly, with highs only reaching 4C (39F).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.