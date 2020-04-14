Strong winds cut power to over 40,000 Quebec homes

A potent cold front swept across southern Quebec Monday afternoon, ushering in a few hours of strong southwest winds. Wind gusts reached 102km/h at Trudeau Airport during the evening hours Monday, with 96km/h recorded at Saint Hubert on the South Shore. The peak gust in Quebec was 124km/h at Riviere-La-Madeleine. In Ontario, winds gusted to 100km/h at Cove Island, with 81km/h in Toronto. The 102km/h wind gust at Trudeau Airport was very close to the all-time April record of 106km/h set in 1975.
All over Ontario and Quebec, the strong winds brought down tree branches and power lines. At the peak of the outages on Monday night, Hydro-Quebec reported over 40,000 customers without power. That amount was down to under 10,000 by Tuesday morning and near 3000 by the afternoon. Other minor structural damage was also reported across the city of Montreal.
The strong winds were preceded by heavy rainfall, with a record breaking 28.4mm falling at Trudeau Airport. The previous 24-hour daily record for April 13 was 23.6mm set in 2004. I measured 32.6mm on Ile Perrot. The rain was especially heavy along a late afternoon cold front, with some minor flooding observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.