Strong low pressure to impact southern Ontario & Quebec

It will be a windy and mild Saturday in Montreal, with moderate rainfall forecast. Some snow is expected tonight as temperatures begin to drop.
Widespread rainfall and freezing rain warnings are in effect early Saturday morning outside metro Montreal, as deepening low pressure lifts north from Maryland towards the Champlain Valley later today. The storm is carrying abundant moisture with it, with up to 25mm (1 inch) of rain forecast across the region. Temperatures are hovering near the freezing point this morning, with 0.9C here on Ile Perrot, and 5mm of rain falling so far. The weather will warm today as gusty southeast winds develop, up to 5C (41F).
The storm will continue to strengthen as it approaches the Vermont/Quebec border late tonight and then moves into eastern Quebec Sunday. As it does so, much colder air will begin to wrap around the backside of the system and into Ontario and southwestern Quebec. Rain should begin to change to snow late this afternoon in Ontario and tonight in Montreal. Snowfall amounts will range from a slushy 2 to 3cm in Montreal, to as much as 10cm in parts of the St. Lawrence Valley of Ontario and New York. Roads will become slick as temperatures head below freezing and down to -7C (19F) by Sunday afternoon.
In addition to the colder temperatures, winds will increase out of the west and northwest, up to 70km/h tonight, and persist into Sunday.
Further north and west across portions of central Quebec, heavy snow and freezing rain are forecast with as much as 30cm expected. Travel conditions are extremely poor today in those regions.
If you have travel plans into Ontario later today, expect poor conditions to develop along Highways 401 and 417.
Precipitation will taper off to flurries early Sunday, along with blustery and colder conditions. The colder, more seasonable temperatures will remain with us through Christmas Day, with a few chances for light snow, but no major storms on the horizon for Montreal at this time.
