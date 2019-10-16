Strong fall storm to impact southern Quebec

Rainfall Warning in effect for metro Montreal
Low pressure is forecast to develop off the Delaware coast late Wednesday and rapidly intensify while moving northeast towards Long Island, New York. The strong fall storm will then move across eastern New England and into the Maritimes by Friday. Montreal will be on the western edge of the storm, with heavy rain and very strong winds forecast along the St. Lawrence Valley.
The rain will begin late Wednesday afternoon and become heavy by Thursday morning in southern Quebec. Current estimates are for 40 to 50mm (1 to 2 inches) of rain in Montreal, with up to 75mm (3 inches) in some locations south of the city and into New York and Vermont.
Winds are already increasing late Wednesday afternoon in Montreal, gusting out of the southeast up to 50km/h (31 mph). They will veer to the northeast on Thursday and increase to 50 to 70km/h (43 mph) in Montreal. Winds are forecast as high as 90km/h (55 mph) in the Quebec City region as well as parts of Atlantic Canada. The combination of strong winds, falling leaves and heavy rain will result in localized flooding.
South of Montreal heavy rain is forecast across New England, with even some wet snow possible at the highest elevations of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. Coastal flooding is also likely from the middle Atlantic states into Nova Scotia.
Temperatures will be rather mild Wednesday, 15C (59F) in Montreal, but drop quickly in the wind and rain Thursday, only reaching 9C (49F). Skies should begin clearing behind the storm on Friday, with a pleasant, seasonable weekend expected for Montreal, expect highs near 12C (54F) and lows of 2C (36F).
