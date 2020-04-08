Spring storm to deliver rain and snow to southern Quebec

A rapidly strengthening spring storm is forecast to move across New England on Thursday and into the Gulf of Maine. A wide swath of precipitation is expected to impact Ontario and Quebec starting Thursday morning. Most regions, including Montreal, will receive a cold rain on Thursday, with amounts of 15 to 25mm possible. Daytime high temperatures will struggle to reach 5C (41F) in Montreal, along with increasing northeast winds. The rain will mix with and possibly change to wet snow Thursday night as temperature fall to the freezing point. At this time no major accumulations are forecast for the city of Montreal, but the situation will have to be monitored closely. Winds are forecast to increase up to 50km/h Thursday night into Friday morning.
Regions to the east of Montreal, including the Eastern Townships and Quebec City, will receive a mix of rain and snow Thursday, changing to all snow late in the day, especially across the higher elevations. Quebec City and portions of the lower North Shore and Gaspe regions may receive 15 to 20cm of heavy wet snow by Friday morning. Upper elevations of the Townships and Beauce close to the Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont border may receive more than as 30cm of snow. Special weather statements are in effect for those regions, but they may be upgraded to warnings on Thursday.
The heavy wet snow could damage trees and power lines.The additional rainfall will also raise concerns for spring flooding. Precautions are being taken in many southern Quebec municipalities, but no flood watch or warning is in place at this time. While water levels are stable at this time, they remain high due to spring runoff. Be vigilant near any waterways.
Unseasonably cool air will pour into southern Quebec behind the storm system for the Easter long weekend. Expect temperatures to be below normal through Sunday, with daytime highs near 5C (41F) and overnight lows around -1C (30F).
