Southern Quebec remains between major storms

The best weather across the country is right here in southern Quebec and eastern Ontario as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. High pressure is dominating the skies, with bright sunshine and above normal temperatures. These conditions will prevail over the weekend, with just a slight chance of a few showers late Saturday night as a cold front crosses the region. Sunshine returns Sunday and Monday, with temperatures just a touch cooler. The high will be near 17C (63F) Friday and Saturday, 13C (55F) Sunday and Monday.
Major Storms
While we have nearly perfect fall weather here in Montreal, major storms are impacting the east coast and across the Prairies and northern plains. A large early winter storm is hammering the Rockies and plains with heavy snow and winds in excess of 80km/h. Up to 3 feet of snow is forecast in sections of North Dakota by Saturday night. Denver, which had highs over 27C (80F) just two days earlier, was well below freezing with heavy snow on Thursday. The snow and wind will spread into southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario today, where winter storm warnings are in effect. Travel will become nearly impossible today across the Dakotas and southern Manitoba, with heavy wet snow and winds up to 100km/h. Power outages and tree damage are likely. The snow will taper off Saturday as the storm weakens and moves into Ontario.
Along the eastern seaboard, a strong Nor'Easter has been blasting coastal regions from North Carolina to New England with heavy rain, strong winds and flooding. Sections of Highway 12 were washed out late Thursday along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The storm will drift northeast over the weekend impacting coastal Nova Scotia with heavy rain, strong winds and high seas.
