Snowfall warning posted for Montreal

Snowfall Warning in effect for Montreal
Snow will greatly impact the evening commute Monday and especially the morning commute Tuesday. Plan ahead now.
Widespread winter storm warnings are now in effect for a swath of eastern Ontario, southern Quebec and parts of the Northeast US and New England. An arctic boundary has slipped south of Montreal early Monday morning, with much colder air pouring into the region. Temperatures have fallen from a Sunday high of 6C (43F), down to -5C (23F) at 5am Monday. The cold air will remain with us for the balance of the week, with record low temperatures likely by Wednesday morning.
Low pressure developing over the Ohio Valley will lift northeast along the aforementioned arctic front through Tuesday. Moisture will overspread the region late Monday, with snow developing by the afternoon hours. The snow will become heavy overnight into the Tuesday morning commute in Montreal. This is a potent snowstorm for anytime of the season, but especially in early November as the first storm of the season. At this time forecasters are anticipating 15 to 25cm along the St. Lawrence Valley including Montreal, with up to 30cm across the Eastern Townships, northern New York and New England. The snow will spread into eastern Quebec Tuesday, accompanied by 50km/h winds, producing blowing snow.
If you have any travel plans from late today into Tuesday, consider postponing them or allow yourself plenty of extra time. Do yourself and everyone else a favour on the roads, if you have no winter tires on yet, use public transit. Be safe.
