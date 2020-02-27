8PM Update: The snowfall warning for Montreal has expired. As forecast, heavy rain changed to heavy wet snow early this morning, and persisted most of the day. Nearly 10mm of rain fell here on Ile Perrot, quickly followed by at least 10-15cm of snow. We still have some decent areas of steady snow moving across southern Quebec as of 8pm, but that should taper off after midnight. Winds remain gusty, producing areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. The temperature has fallen from a high of 2C (36F) down to our current reading of -5C (23F).
The snow resulted in numerous accidents on southern Quebec roads this afternoon, along with delays and cancellations at Trudeau Airport. The wind and heavy wet snow knocked out power to almost 25,000 Hydro Quebec customers in the province.
Several schools north of Montreal had cancelled classes for the day. As much as 40cm of snow fell across the Laurentians. The peak wind gust in Quebec was reported on Ile d'Orleans at 115km/h. Montreal reported winds up to 65km/h.
Previous Post: Strong low pressure will move from upstate New York into the St. Lawrence Valley today. Heavy wet snow is falling west of Montreal in the Ottawa Valley, while a rain/snow mix persists across southern Quebec. All regions should change to snow by the middle morning hours, with the exception of regions along the US border and in the Eastern Townships.
Precipitation has been fairly light so far in Montreal, with just a centimetre of snow overnight as well as some spotty freezing rain. Radar shows heavy precipitation moving in form the south early Thursday morning. Look for a mix of wet snow and rain in Montreal for the morning commute.
Snowfall amounts will be highly variable with this storm, ranging from less than 5cm along the US border to upwards of 30cm across the Ottawa Valley, the Laurentians and into the Quebec City region. The wind will become a major factor later this morning, gusting up to 70km/h in the Montreal region, and as high as 100km/h along the north shore of Lake Ontario, and in the Quebec City region. Expect widespread blowing snow in regions where snow is falling, and as temperatures drop this afternoon. The winds should diminish this evening and overnight as the storm moves to the east of Montreal.
Temperatures will be very mild this morning in Montreal, up to 3C (38F). They should begin to drop by mid-morning, reaching -4C (25F) by the end of the day.
In the wake of the storm, heavy lake effect snow is forecast to develop around the Great Lakes. If you have any travel in this region through Friday, expect very poor driving conditions, this includes sections of Highway 401. Blizzard warnings are in effect for western New York, including the Interstate 81 corridor for those travelling south for spring break. Some of the stronger squalls may even reach as far as northern Vermont and southern Quebec on Friday, but they should be light in nature.
