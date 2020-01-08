Significant winter storm possible for Montreal this weekend

Special Weather Statement in effect for a winter storm this weekend.
Expect a temperature roller coaster ride over the next few days, with a significant winter storm likely by the weekend for parts of southern Ontario and Quebec.
A cold front has crossed southern Quebec early Wednesday morning, setting the stage for a frosty 24 hours. Gusty winds up to 50km/h will accompany dropping temperatures into Thursday morning, with lows round -15C (5F) expected in Montreal. Thursday will see increasing clouds as a very complex winter storm begins to take shape across the central portion of the US.
Montreal will see increasing temperatures on Thursday as a warm front lifts across the St. Lawrence Valley. The low will be reached early in the evening, with the mercury climbing through Friday morning, all the way up to 7C (45F). Arctic high pressure will retreat just to our north, setting up a very tight temperature gradient across southern Quebec and Ontario. This will set the stage for a wide variety of precipitation this weekend.
A cold front will lie very close to Montreal early Saturday morning, with strong low pressure expected to ride along the front late in the day. This system will have abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture accompanying it, with as much as 75mm (3 inches) of precipitation possible in some locations across southern Ontario and Quebec. The forecast difficulty lies in the exact temperature when the influx of moisture arrives.
At this time rain is forecast on Saturday in Montreal, changing to freezing rain or snow late in the day. Temperatures will drop rapidly once the front settles south of the city. The temperature is expected to fall from nearly 6C (43F) Saturday afternoon in Montreal, down to -7C (19F) overnight into Sunday morning. Gusty winds are also forecast with this storm. Some locations in the Montreal region may receive heavy amounts of freezing rain or snow.
As the exact placement of the front becomes more clear, weather watches and warnings will likely be issued. If you have any travel plans this weekend, pay close attention to the latest forecasts.
