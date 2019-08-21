Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec

2PM: The severe thunderstorm watch has expired for metro Montreal. There is still a risk of isolated non-severe storms this afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of southwestern Quebec through this afternoon. A watch means conditions are favourable to the development of strong thunderstorms.
A cold front is slicing into a warm and humid airmass across southern Quebec this morning. We have an elevated risk of thunderstorm activity across the region, including metro Montreal. Some of the storms may be rather strong, with small hail, damaging winds and heavy rain possible. Dangerous lightning is also likely. Seek shelter at the first sound of thunder, especially if on or near any water.
