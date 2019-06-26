Severe Thunderstorm Watch for metro Montreal

Environment Canada has issued a widespread severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario through this afternoon. The watch includes all of metro Montreal and Ottawa.
The first warm and humid air mass of the season has settled over the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper 20s today, along with high humidity levels. The muggy air will be with us into the upcoming weekend.
A watch means conditions are favourable for strong storms. The storms will not impact everyone, but where they do occur, hail, wind gusts to 90km/h and dangerous lighting are possible. Brief, heavy rain is also likely. A warning will be posted when storms are imminent. Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor activities planned today.
