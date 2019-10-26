Remains of tropical storm Olga to soak southern Quebec

Tropical storm Olga quickly developed on Friday over the northern Gulf of Mexico and almost immediately became absorbed by a frontal boundary. The system remained rather weak and disorganized, with gusty winds of 90km/h (50mph) and heavy rainfall being the main threats. Isolated coastal flooding was also reported over east Texas and southern Louisiana. As of late Friday evening, what was left of the storm was located over central Louisiana.
Meanwhile high pressure was building into southern Quebec, with a cool, frosty start to the weekend in Montreal. Saturday will remain dry, with sunshine and cool weather forecast. Highs will reach 12C (54F). Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday evening, with temperatures dropping rapidly after sunset and then leveling off around 5C (41F). The remains of Olga will advance northeast on Sunday across the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes. Expect rain to develop before sunrise over southwestern Quebec, becoming moderate at times, with 20 to 25mm likely. This will add to our already extremely soggy October in Montreal, with 160mm down so far. Normal rainfall is only 89mm for the entire month. Sunday will be cool, with highs struggling to reach 10C (50F). Condtions will be breezy as well, with winds gusting to 50km/h.
The heavy rain and windy weather will also impact southern Ontario late Saturday and early Sunday, with 40mm possible and wind gusts up to 60km/h. A special weather statement has been posted for those regions.
More stormy weather
Skies will clear on Monday, with very mild highs of 16C (60F). The good weather will be short-lived, as a deepening storm system and cold front will bring rain and even some snow to locations in Ontario and Quebec by the middle portion of next week. The Halloween weather in Montreal looks gloomy and wet for now. Much colder weather will follow this storm system as we head into early November.
